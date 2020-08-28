Severe weather potential today, plus the remnants of Laura tomorrow

Today will climb into the 90s again with scattered t-storms likely for the afternoon and evening. It may not be quite as hot as yesterday thanks to some persistent cloud cover, but the heat and humidity are likely to trigger strong storms ahead of a cold front later today through tonight. The moisture from Laura will connect with that approaching front to bring scattered showers and more storms on Saturday. Current rain projections average between a quarter to half-inch of rain on Saturday. So while any rain is helpful at this point, it won’t to much to relieve the recent dry conditions. While severe weather isn’t likely to be widespread today or tomorrow, there could be some isolated damaging wind gusts over the next two days, so just keep your guard up and we’ll keep you informed!