There will be more opportunities for rain this week, but it's going to take much more before climbing out of the current deficit...

TODAY: Showers & T-Storms 10am-7pm. Hi 78. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Lo 57. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 78.

We had another taste of summer heat yesterday afternoon! Despite some filtered sunshine from high, thin cirrus clouds and even a few cumulus clouds bubbling up, temperatures reached the upper 80s for most of the region. This is the last dose of heat for a while as this week will be dominated by another upper-level low and cooler temperatures. The good news: some much-needed rain appears to be on the way this week too.

Today will be noticeably more humid as a cold front approaches from the west. This will help to spark some showers and thunderstorms anytime after 10am. Most backyards will see some showers today, but not all of us will get the downpours we desperately need. Generally, many locations will see between 0.25-0.50″, but if we manage to get a t-storm or two, some areas could see upwards of 1″. Don’t count on it, though, because the storms will remain scattered and the timing of the front will give eastern PA the best shot at seeing the highest totals.

The front will clear by this evening, featuring more sunshine on Tuesday. An upper low will sit to our northwest for the first part of the week bringing the opportunity for more showers and t-storms by Wednesday, but still not the drought-busting rain we need. The low should clear out by Thursday when temperatures will rebound into the 80s.

There are still more chances for showers in the extended forecast on both Friday and Sunday. However, more consistency is needed in the long-range guidance before we can promise any more rain. We’re starting this week with over a 6-inch deficit, so here’s hoping the region can end the week with a smaller departure. Anything helps at this point!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara