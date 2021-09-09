Showers and clouds will be stubborn today and slow to exit

TODAY: Scattered Showers, Slow Clearing. Hi 75.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool. Lo 58.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 75. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Additional showers and downpours continued overnight in addition to some of the storms that rolled through last evening. Given the recent rains from Ida, it shouldn’t be surprising to see some minor flooding issues across the region this morning. Perhaps some basements will take on water again or some roads will be covered in standing water. Many locations picked up around 1″ of rain from last night’s storms, and some locations are approaching another inch just from the second round this morning. This has been a lot of rain on top of last week’s flooding. Today will bring about a slow change. Clouds and showers will be stubborn. It won’t be raining all day, but off and on showers could continue into this evening. Breaks of sunshine will be limited, especially in eastern counties. Highs will be in the mid-70s today. By tonight, skies will clear and temperatures will drop. Lows will dip into the upper 50s by tomorrow morning.

The end of the week and into the weekend looks spectacular with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Tomorrow will be breezy and pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s. Saturday looks great too. Penn State has its home opener to look forward to and the weather will be spectacular. In fact, Saturday morning will be a tad chilly for tailgating. The afternoon will be nice and warm, however! Dry weather should persist through at least next Monday before a front drops out of the Great Lakes by the middle of next week. Still plenty of time for adjustment, but showers and t-storms could become possible by next Tuesday and Wednesday. A warm-up is coming too, with highs reaching the upper 80s by next Monday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara