TODAY: Scattered Showers & Drizzle, Slow Clearing. Hi 72.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Lo 60.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Hi 85.

Yesterday brought several rounds of rain and storms to the region, especially our western tier counties. The axis of rain shifted east overnight, and this morning, eastern areas are waking up to a few rounds of showers and steady rain. Temperatures are starting in the 60s and likely won’t move much today thanks to cloud cover and an easterly flow. Showers and drizzle are likely to persist for much of the morning before conditions start to dry out this afternoon. Guidance suggests clouds will be stubborn though, and the sun may not show itself, if at all, until this evening. Highs will struggle to make it into the lower 70s. Tonight will be some clearing, but patchy fog is likely to develop too. Lows will be around 60°.

Tomorrow and Saturday should be dry with heat and humidity ramping up a bit too. Saturday’s highs could reach 90° while we break into the low 90s Sunday. Earlier, it appeared a late-day t-storm or two would be possible, but there doesn’t appear to be a spark for activity this weekend until perhaps late Sunday night. Therefore, the entire weekend is likely to be dry. Monday could bring some scattered showers as a cold front marches through Pennsylvania. Behind the front, Tuesday looks sunny and comfortable. It doesn’t appear that much rain is on the way in the next 7-10 days. So soak it in today. Get ready to water your lawns and gardens because it may be needed over the coming days and weeks. Enjoy the summery weather, we’ve got plenty of it coming!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara