Cloudy but seasonable today, showers arrive mainly after midnight

TODAY: Cloudy With Patchy Areas of Drizzle. Hi 54. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers, Especially After Midnight. Low 45. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning Showers, Afternoon Clearing. Seasonable. Hi 52. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Some showers are grazing our northern counties early this morning as a warm front lifts into the northern tier of the state. Our wind will turn out of the east today, keeping widespread clouds in place with patchy areas of drizzle possible by late-afternoon/evening. Temperatures will still be a few ticks above normal as highs should reach the mid 50s.

More widespread showers will arrive with a cold front late tonight, mainly after midnight. Rainfall should be generally light with a quarter to half inch expected for most areas. The bulk of the rain will exit by daybreak Monday, with a mix of clouds and sun expected for the remainder of the day. It will be breezy however with northwest winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

It does briefly turn cold for Tuesday with highs in the 40s. However, we’re back to seasonably warm temps by Wednesday as we await the next storm system out of the west. This is expected to spread rain showers into the Mid-state after dark, with showers lasting into Thanksgiving morning. Good news! Trends continue to suggest most if not all rain will exit by lunchtime, which means a dry Thanksgiving dinner although it will be a bit breezy. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s by the afternoon, and we keep the milder trend going into Friday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo