Showers turn into a steady rain by this evening

TODAY: Showers Becoming More Numerous This Afternoon. Hi 76. Winds: SE to NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Steady Rain At Times. Lo 55. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Early Morning Showers (Before 7a), PM Clearing & Breezy. High 70. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

A strong cold front is crossing through western Pennsylvania as of early this morning. Behind the front, temperatures are in the 50s. Ahead of it, we are unseasonably mild this morning with temperatures area-wide near 70, closer to where we should be for a high temperature! Light showers will move into our western counties through the mid-morning, with locations east of Harrisburg staying dry longest. However, as the front continues to push east, the entire Mid-state will see showers by this afternoon, becoming more numerous and heavier at times by dinner. A light but steady rain is expected through the late-evening and overnight as a wave of low pressure develops along the front. When all is said and done, most places will pick up between a half inch and an inch of rain, with locally higher amounts possible under any heavier bands or possible storms.

Any showers should exit prior to 7am Wednesday, which means most of your Wednesday will be dry. As cooler air starts to pour in aloft, winds will pick up by the afternoon out of the west between 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph possible. After highs in the mid 80s today, we’ll top out around 70 for Wednesday and Thursday, which is actually very close to seasonable levels.

The highlight of late-week and this weekend will be a noticeably cooler air mass as a secondary front crosses Friday morning. Additional light showers are possible with this feature, which will be followed by highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s through early next week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo