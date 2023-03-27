TODAY: Afternoon Showers. Hi 58.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 38. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Cool. Hi 52. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

The weekend was split with a beautiful spring day Sunday after a stubborn and damp easterly flow would not give way Saturday. High pressure and sinking air allowed for brilliant blue skies yesterday. Temperatures followed the additional sunshine as readings jumped into the low and middle 60s. Absolutely gorgeous. This week will bring a damp start and end, with cooler days in between as the month’s final week is upon us.

An area of low pressure moves in today bringing more showers with it for the afternoon. It won’t be an all-day rain, but a period of afternoon showers is likely with around 0.25″ at most. That system exits tonight, with a noticeable drier trend for mid-week. High pressure looks to win out and keep any showers to the south of Central PA, which means a pleasant and cooler stretch from Tuesday through Thursday. The one exception may come overnight Wednesday as a weak front sags south across Pennsylvania. A few, light showers could develop Wednesday night but quickly exit before daybreak on Thursday. The next front approaches from the west by the weekend, spreading in showers late Friday with a better chance for rain Saturday. Warm air will make a comeback with the rain this time as highs soar into the 60s and 70s with this system. The weekend looks split again, with Sunday drying out, but turning cooler and breezy. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara