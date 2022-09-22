TODAY: AM Showers, PM Clearing, Breezy. Hi 74. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 50. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool & Breezy. Hi 64. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

A cold front is marching through Pennsylvania this morning with clouds, showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder in western PA. A few showers will survive this morning for our region before cooler, drier air arrives later this afternoon. Rainfall amounts should be light and showers exit by late morning. Winds increase to 10-15 mph this afternoon and could gust to near 30 mph. The winds continue to kick around through tonight and again on Friday. Temperatures will fall to around 50° tomorrow morning as the autumnal chill dives southward behind today’s cold front. The equinox is set for 9:03pm tonight.

Cooler air arrives for our first full day of autumn tomorrow with afternoon highs only in the 60s! It will continue to be quite breezy tomorrow too. Friday night football weather looks awesome with blankets and light jackets making a comeback as there will definitely be a chill in the air! Friday night is expected to be the coolest night of this latest stretch as temperatures fall into the 40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday remains dry and seasonably cool before milder air returns on Sunday. Another front is forecast to bring scattered light showers on Sunday and Monday. This is a very similar front that will bring minimal rain and a reinforcing round of cooler air for early next week.

The tropics are starting to become more active and an area of development near South America will trend northward over warm Atlantic waters in the coming days and could form into Hermine (Her-meen). This storm is then forecast to head toward the United States by late next week. Some models bring the storm into Florida by the middle of next week and then up the east coast giving our area a drenching rainfall by next weekend. Other long-range models bring the storm into New Orleans by next weekend delaying the timing. The system would then swing north and east by the middle of the first week of October. Many variables are at play and it’s still early to track a storm that isn’t named yet. But the possibility exists that by this time next week, we will have plenty to talk about. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara