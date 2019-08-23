Showers early today, clearing late, pleasant weekend on tap

TODAY: AM Showers, Late Day Clearing, Cooler. Hi 77.

TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Clear, Much Cooler. Lo 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 78.

Yesterday hit 92 degrees at the Harrisburg airport and that will wrap up the latest round of heat and humidity. We have had about 30 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees this summer, well above average. The heat leaves us behind today though, as a cold front will finally bring some relief.

Cooler air is scheduled to arrive later today, but not before one last shot of some showers this morning. It may take until the lunch hour before the rain safely exits the region. Then, it could take most of the afternoon for the clouds to break up. In other words, things will get better…it just may take a while. This evening will feature clearing skies and temperatures in the 70s! It will be perfect for the first week of Friday Night Football!

The weekend will provide a fall preview with highs in the 70s and lows dipping into the 50s for some valley locations. We also stay dry through Sunday. Next week will feature more showers and another warm-up by the middle of the week. There is some uncertainly though, so check back and we’ll keep you updated!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara