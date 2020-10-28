Showers early today, maybe some peeks of sun later today, steady rain for Thursday

TODAY: Early Showers, Peeks of Afternoon Sun. Hi 65.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 50.

THURSDAY: Steady Rain, 1-2″, Cool. Hi 53.

A weak wave moving through this morning will produce some light rain and drizzle for Central PA. By mid-morning, the rain should end and plenty of clouds will be left behind. While much of the day will be overcast, some peeks of sun are possible later today. Temperatures should warm into the mid-60s later today, making for a pleasant afternoon ahead. Any clearing that does occur today won’t last. Clouds quickly thicken up again tonight ahead of tomorrow’s rainmaker. Lows tonight will be right around 50°.

The remnants of Zeta will bring a soaking rain to the area starting tomorrow morning (just after Daybreak) and lasting through Thursday night. The rain will be quite steady throughout Thursday before becoming showery Thursday night into Friday morning. Total rainfall projections average between 1-2″, with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest rain will fall tomorrow afternoon. Much of this rain tapers off Friday morning (around 9am will be the shutoff for most locations), with a chilly northwest breeze developing for the remainder of the day.

The weekend starts off quite chilly (low 30s Saturday morning!), but offers lots of sunshine Saturday and clear skies for any Halloween plans Saturday night. Most of Sunday will be dry too, with some showers possible by late day or just after sunset.

Trick-Or-Treat Forecast: Thursday night will be the worst night for Trick-Or-Treating. Expect steady rain and chilly temperatures. It will be a dark and stormy night across Central PA with temperatures in the low 50s. Friday night looks pleasant but it will be chilly and breezy. Temperatures Friday evening will be around 40°. Saturday, actual Halloween, may be the best night for Tricks and Treats. Expect clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures again around 40°. Enjoy!

