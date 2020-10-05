Showers exit this morning, pleasant day ahead

TODAY: Showers Exit, Partly Cloudy. Hi 69.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool. Lo 45.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Warmer. Hi 71.

A weak wave passing through this morning is bringing some showers with it to kick start the week. This is similar to what happened Friday when a few showers were around early, then cleared out and gave Central PA a pleasant weekend. Today will act similarly with showers exiting early and skies clearing for a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and it should be a nice day. Tonight will be clear and chilly again with lows dipping into the mid-40s.

By Tuesday, we’ll begin to tap into a southwest wind which will help bounce temperatures back into the 70s for mid-week. Both tomorrow and Wednesday look sunny, warm, and dry. Wednesday will be breezy as a cold front will drop out of Canada. While the front may bring a few clouds late Wednesday, showers should stay north of our viewing area. That front will also knock high temperatures back down for the end of the week. Highs in the mid-60s are expected again for the end of the week with conditions staying dry.

The tropics are getting active again as the month of October kicks off. There are two disturbances around the Gulf at this time: Tropical Storm Gamma and Tropical Depression 26, soon to be Tropical Storm Delta. While Gamma looks to be a non-threat to the U.S. (it will likely impact the Yucatan), T.D. 26 will likely move toward the Gulf this week and could impact Louisana by Friday as a hurricane. The system then looks to pivot northward by next weekend and bring Central PA some clouds. The brunt of the moisture looks to stay just south of PA, like a lot of systems this year. So don’t get any hopes up for a soaking rain. We will continue to monitor the track of T.D. 26 and update you throughout the week. In the meantime, enjoy the pleasant October weather ahead!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara