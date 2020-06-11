Showers exit, turning less humid this afternoon

TODAY: Stray AM Shower, Turning Less Humid, Clearing Skies. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 82.

A cold front will march across the region this morning and bring with it some lingering showers. This front will be stubborn to clear extreme eastern Pennsylvania today, but our region should see clearing skies from west to east even by later this morning. Any shower activity shouldn’t last long and by this afternoon skies will be turning sunny and the humidity will be dropping to more comfortable levels. Highs will be in the mid-80s but it will be more bearable by this afternoon and evening. Tonight will also be more comfortable with mainly clear skies and lows around 60°.

Cooler and less humid air continues tomorrow with lots of sunshine. Highs will still be in the 80s tomorrow and it should be a great way to end the week!

Some uncertainly lies ahead with the weekend forecast and into next week. An upper-level low looks to sit off the east coast and wobble inland at times starting Saturday, continuing Sunday, and lingering into next week. While a spotty shower is possible Saturday, more organized showers appear likely on Sunday with highs only in the 60s. Depending on exactly where the low sits, Monday and Tuesday could bring periods of rain to the area with more showers lingering into Wednesday. Models are not in agreement with this system and we will be tracking the data for you in the coming days and updating the forecast as needed. So, stay tuned…and in the meantime enjoy the pleasant weather later today and tomorrow!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara