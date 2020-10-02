Showers give way to clearing skies today, dry for the weekend

TODAY: Showers Exit, Then Mostly Sunny. Hi 67.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 46.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Cool. Hi 66.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 67.

A weak wave moved in overnight and produced some light showers for much of the region. These showers will exit just after sunrise for most backyards leaving behind 0.10″ or less. Clouds may be stubborn and hang around until lunch, especially east of Harrisburg. The afternoon and evening will be pleasant, however. Expect sunny skies to take over with highs in the upper 60s today. It will be a pleasant October evening for Friday Night Football! Tonight will be clear and cooler, with lows dipping into the 40s.

The core of the cooler air will be felt this weekend and early next week as highs won’t make it out of the mid-60s and lows will plunge into the low 40s. Saturday looks especially stellar!

We do expect a chance for showers next week, primarily Monday and Wednesday. These showers will not provide a significant amount of rain, but early Monday and late Wednesday could be slightly damp. Another round of cooler air arrives with breezy conditions by next Thursday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara