Showers mainly northwest of Harrisburg through Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Mostly Cloudy, A Stray Shower NW. Temperature Falling To 60 By 9p.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 56.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers NW. Hi 74.

Clouds will linger tonight as a stationary front remains parked just to our north and west. Steady rain over western Pennsylvania continues to dissipate to showers as it passes through the Mid-state. Most of the showers this evening will be light and remain north and west of Harrisburg. Everyone should be dry overnight as we await the next disturbance to roll across the front early Tuesday.

Tuesday morning will offer another opportunity for some showers but again mainly north and west of Harrisburg. Total rainfall through Tuesday shouldn’t exceed a quarter inch even over the ridges and valleys. By Tuesday afternoon, sun should break out along and south of the turnpike as high pressure pushes the front north. Should the sun break out sooner than expected, some towns could approach 80 degrees. The warm pattern continues through Thursday as a ridge of high pressure strengthens aloft. This means mild overnight lows near 60 and very warm afternoons with highs approaching 80. Clouds increase for Friday as we tap into more of a southeast flow, and showers will be possible Saturday evening as the next front crosses.

The weekend will be warm, but cooler air will move in Sunday as highs drop into the 60s, closer to our seasonal norm. Aside from Saturday, rain chances appear very limited through the extended period.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo