Showers move in today, most widespread this morning

TODAY: Showers, Especially This Morning. High 77. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A Few Evening Showers. Lo 65. Winds: Calm.

MONDAY: Warmer & Breezy. High 82. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

A light but steady rain is moving into our western counties as of early this morning, and we’ll continue to see the activity overspread the area through mid-morning. Heavy rain is not expected, and the sun may actually make an appearance this afternoon. The actual cold front doesn’t cross until this evening though, so a few additional showers will be possible through sunset before we begin to clear out overnight.

Labor Day is looking good as we see more seasonable temperatures under a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be a noticeable westerly breeze during the afternoon with gusts to 20 mph possible.

Dry weather is expected for most of the next week. Tuesday will offer another very pleasant day, but the only hiccup this week will come Wednesday as the next front approaches. This will bring us a chance for storms Wednesday afternoon, but with the origins of this front being out of the northwest, moisture won’t be overly too impressive so widespread rain or heavy storms is not expected. Behind the front, another round of dry and much more comfortable air moves in for the end of the week with highs back down into the 70s and lows around 60!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo