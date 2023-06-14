TODAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Hi 74. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Lo 58. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Hi 81.

Yesterday brought a return to sunshine for the region, but it stayed below normal for mid-June with highs only reaching the mid-70s. Today will also stay on the cool side with showers returning as an upper low swings just north of Central PA on this Wednesday. Expect showers to fall mainly in the morning hours today, with an early afternoon t-storm possible before the system begins to exit. It will turn quite gusty later today too as the low swings through. Highs will be in the mid-70s again. Tomorrow looks similar to yesterday, but warmer. Expect partly cloudy skies, pleasant conditions, and highs in the low 80s.

Another wave of low pressure looks to bring another round of showers and maybe a storm or two Friday, but overall, there isn’t any widespread soaking rain that we see over the next 7 days. Next week, a trough sets up south of Pennsylvania with rain expected almost every day in Virginia and the Carolinas. The latest guidance, however, keeps most of this rain shield south of the Midstate next week. Not great news for our region as the drought continues.

The upcoming weekend will be user-friendly for Father’s Day plans. Plenty of sunshine with seasonable highs near 80°.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara