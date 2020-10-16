Clearing skies this evening, areas of frost by Saturday morning

EVENING: Clearing skies, temps in the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Clearing & Cool. Patchy Frost, Lo 39.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Cool. Hi 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, More Seasonable. Hi 64.

The weekend will start off chilly lows in the 30s tomorrow morning and highs only around 60° again, though a quick recovery into the 60s is expected for Sunday and Monday. While guidance suggests a few more waves will move through early next week, rainfall chances are sketchy at best. Temperatures return to the mid-70s next week, which is significantly warmer than average for this time of the year. We will continue to track the guidance for next week and likely be able to pinpoint shower chances as we get closer. Stay tuned and enjoy the pleasant October weekend ahead!

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso