Showers taper off this morning, but more rain for Sunday

TODAY: AM Rain Showers, Mild Afternoon. Hi 50. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds Late. Lo 40.

SUNDAY: Periods of Rain, Especially Around Mid-Day. Hi 50.

Steady rain and snow overnight has transitioned to just some light rain showers this morning. We’ll see scattered activity linger through about lunch-time before we dry out for the afternoon. While the day will be mostly cloudy, there is hope for some clearing after 3pm. A west wind and some sunshine should give high temperatures a boost near 50 today!

Another wave of energy will swing through Sunday, and this one has greater potential for a soaking rain. Light rain showers will arrive south to north by daybreak, expanding in coverage and intensity through the morning and mid-day hours. By early-evening, this round will exit but more scattered showers are expected overnight Sunday night into early Monday morning ahead of a strong cold front. A half inch to an inch of rain total is expected. Much colder air (albeit temporary) will then follow for late Monday into Tuesday morning. Winds during this time frame could gust over 40 mph, but milder air quickly returns for mid-week with plentiful sunshine.

Seasonably mild conditions will continue through Friday with some cooler air looming for next weekend. At the moment, no big storms in the foreseeable future although models are showing potential for coastal development that bears watching for next Saturday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo