TODAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Hi 51. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers, Breezy. Lo 48. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Late Eve. Showers. Hi 68. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

This evening will stay cloudy, but we remain dry with temperatures in the 50s.

While the next several days will feature damp periods, there will still be dry periods each day that will offer opportunities to be outside too. For example, this morning will start dry and cloudy with showers developing closer to lunch. Scattered showers will arrive this afternoon and turn steadier into this evening and tonight. The wettest stretch of this week looks to be this evening and tonight. It will turn quite breezy later today too as winds pick up from the east. That will lock temperatures into the low 50s today, making a cloudy, raw, rainy Wednesday. Tonight will be wet with lows dropping just a few degrees into the upper 40s.

There could be leftover showers tomorrow morning, but much of Thursday should actually be dry….and warm! Highs will be in the 60s tomorrow as winds turn more southerly. Showers return near or shortly after sunset Thursday evening and continue into Thursday night. Total rainfall from today through tomorrow night will be 0.50-1.00″. A good Spring soaker over the next two days.

Friday will seem unsettled with a stray shower or two, but rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch for the entire day. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy, however. Colder air arrives over the weekend which could trigger brief, spotty showers on Saturday. Overall, not much rain is expected on Saturday. More significantly, a steady northwest wind will keep our Sunday afternoon temperatures into the 40s. The chill lingers into early next week too. Overnight lows dip back below freezing early next week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara