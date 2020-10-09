Showers this afternoon will turn into a steady rain tonight

TODAY: Cloudy, PM Rain Develops (Arriving First Over Southern Counties). Hi 70. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Steady Rain, Breezy At Times. Lo 60. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Periods of Rain, Especially In The Morning. 1-2″ of Rain Storm Total. Hi 60. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

The remnants of Delta continue to move northward, with showers expected to arrive locally this afternoon. First locations to see rain will be Franklin, Adams, and York counties before spreading into the rest of the viewing area by 4pm. The steadiest rain is expected to take place this evening and into early Monday morning. Current rainfall projections show 1-2″ total across the area, a soaking rain that we so desperately need! By Monday afternoon, steady rain should transition to just light showers or drizzle, though it will be a cloudy and raw day with temperatures likely falling a few degrees throughout the day. It will be breezy at times throughout this event with northeast winds 10-15 mph.

A few additional showers are possible ahead of a cold front Tuesday morning, but most of the day will be dry with clearing taking place by the afternoon. The middle part of the week looks pleasant with the return of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. A potent cold front will move through late in the week, timing either late Thursday night or Friday morning. Showers and gusty winds can be expected before it turns much cooler and windy for the start of next weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo