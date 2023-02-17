TODAY: AM Showers, Colder & Windy. Hi 57. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Colder & Breezy. Lo 24. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 45. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 52.

After a brief lull in the rain last evening, fog settled in and is creating low visibility in some locations this morning. Another band of showers is expected as well as the cold front slices through early today. Another 0.25″ of rain is expected from this morning’s showers. This rain should exit the area between 10am-Noon and northwesterly winds will increase for the afternoon behind the front. Today’s high will likely be reached early in the day before temperatures tumble during the afternoon and evening as those gusty winds pick up. Temperatures will start in the 50s and fall into the 40s this afternoon. Lows will end up in the 20s tomorrow morning as a brief taste of winter returns. A huge drop, but like the rest of this winter, the cold air won’t last.

We bounce right back into the 50s on Sunday and Monday and we stay mainly dry too (stray shower Monday). All in all, it looks like a pleasant long weekend, especially considering the time of year! The mild pattern looks to continue with no winter in sight. 50s and 60s are on the board right through next week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara