TODAY: Showers & Windy. Hi 55. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold & Blustery. Lo 30. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Blustery. Hi 40. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Yesterday was cloudy and gray, but quiet and dry. It was a classic November type of day in Central PA. The weather turns much more active today with showers developing ahead of a potent cold front. Much of this morning will feature showery and breezy conditions. Rain amounts will average between 0.10″ to 0.25″ before tapering around lunchtime. A gusty line of showers could move through during the early afternoon right along the cold front. The winds will really pick up too and gusts to 40 mph are possible. Tie down those Christmas lights! A surge of mild air will move in today too, with highs likely reaching the mid-50s. It stays windy tonight as temperatures plummet. Lows will drop back below freezing and will be right around 30° to start tomorrow.

Conditions behind the cold front tomorrow will be blustery yet again, but this time a bit chillier with highs only reaching 40°. This cooler shot will be short-lived and we return to milder weather by the end of the work week into next weekend with more scattered showers by Saturday. As of now, there is no winter weather in the forecast, and no major temperature swings either. Just a very progressive pattern with showers every few days moving into December. We’ll keep you posted of course!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara