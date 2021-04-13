Showery and cool pattern setting up for mid-April

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 62.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 47.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 66.

After more light showers yesterday, today will start off cloudy with areas of drizzle. However, much of today should stay dry and there is a chance for some clearing late today as well. Two upper-level lows will move through the Northeast U.S this week. The first will affect the Commonwealth today meaning more clouds than sun with seasonable high temperatures. Plan for a cloudy day with the hope for some of that clearing by late this afternoon into this evening. Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies with lows falling into the upper 40s.

The second upper level low will take three days to move through the area. That means Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will feature more clouds with occasional showers. The rainfall won’t amount to much through the end of the week, but we just can’t say any day will be completely dry. Tomorrow will be the warmest day before the upper low swing through. Expect mostly cloudy skies, stray showers, and highs in the 60s. Thursday and Friday will feature cooler weather with lots of clouds. Highs will only be in the 50s to close out the week. A few showers are possible each day, but again, the rain won’t amount to much.

A look ahead to the weekend features slightly warmer temperatures with some showers returning by late Sunday. At this point, Saturday appears to stay dry along with the first half of Sunday. We’ll keep you posted though as the weather is very changeable this time of year.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara