TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm! Hi 76.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 77. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

While temperatures did reach the upper 60s yesterday afternoon, a more significant warm-up starts today and will last through Thursday. Central PA will be located in the warm sector ahead of a potent cold front that will produce a multi-day severe weather outbreak across the Midwest and Ohio and Tennessee Valleys through tomorrow. While there likely won’t be severe weather here, it will be much warmer and occasionally breezy over the coming days.

A stalled front to the north of Pennsylvania will keep unsettled conditions across New York state and the Great Lakes today, while our region sits in the warm sector. Highs today through Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some western communities could reach 80° tomorrow afternoon! Today remains dry and most of Wednesday should be dry too. There is a chance for a shower late Wednesday evening as the front edges closer to us, but most of the showers will happen on Thursday. Total rain for Thursday is likely less than a quarter inch, keeping the trend of a drier-than-average Spring. So far the deficit for the year remains over 3″.

Easter weekend is dry and will start cool on Friday and Saturday. Easter Sunday will see lots of sunshine with seasonable highs in the 60s. Not too bad for the holiday and outdoor activities. Until then, let’s enjoy the warmth!!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara