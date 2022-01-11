Single-digit wind chills today, warmer for mid-week

TODAY: Blustery & Cold, Some Sun, Single-Digit Wind Chills. Hi 25. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 18.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Milder. Hi 42. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

Today will be quite cold and blustery. High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine, but the sun won’t bring any warmth to Central PA. Highs will be in the mid-20s this afternoon, and with the winds, it will feel like it’s in the single digits for much of this Tuesday. Tonight will stay cold too under mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper teens.

Temperatures begin to moderate a bit by Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 40s. The warm-up is short-lived, however, as highs next weekend look to stay in the 30s. In fact, Saturday looks quite cold with highs staying in the 20s, similar to today. No big storms are on the horizon right now, with the upcoming weekend storm expected to slide south of our area. We’ll keep you posted if that changes. Either way, this storm will reinforce colder air for Sunday and early next week, with highs remaining in the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. Winter is here to stay for the foreseeable future! But when will it snow again? At least for now, we don’t have a good answer. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara