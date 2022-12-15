TODAY: Sleet & Freezing Rain To Rain. Hi 40. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain Showers. Lo 40. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: AM Showers, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Sleet has overspread a good part of the region early this morning and that will be followed by a transition to freezing rain and eventually plain rain. The key will be temperatures and how long it takes to overcome the stubborn cold air at the surface. Many locations are very marginal this morning with temperatures at 30-32°. Isolated locations have dropped into the upper 20s and those places have the greatest chance for ice buildup early today. The column of air above us should warm up fairly quickly, leading to the transition from sleet and freezing rain to plain rain likely by mid-morning. There will continue to be pockets of freezing rain, however, well into the afternoon, especially for northern spots. There could even be some wet snow mixing in for the northern mountains in the afternoon as the colder returns on the northern side of the storm. That could make for some slushy spots in the mountains later today, but the majority of the region will see plain rain from about 10am onward.

The greatest travel impact from this storm will be over the next few hours when there will still be enough cold air established across the region. This will likely lead to isolated slick and icy spots, especially on sidewalks and secondary roads. As milder air nudges northward, a change from an icy mix to rain is expected by mid-morning into the afternoon and evening, with improving travel conditions expected. A period of wet snow and sleet re-develops north and west of Harrisburg during the afternoon and evening. A few inches of slushy snow are likely for areas northwest of Harrisburg into Mifflin and Juniata Counties. This still won’t be a snowstorm for the majority of our region, however. An icy mix and mess is the best way to describe it. One other note: a stiff east breeze will persist throughout today adding to the nasty conditions.

As the storm exits Friday morning and the rain wraps up, much colder air and a steady breeze return for the weekend. This pattern will bring several more chances for wintry weather as we get closer to the holidays. As always, we’ll stay on top of it and explain it right here…so bookmark this page and let it be your source for local weather. In the meantime, use caution and common sense today. It won’t be the worst storm we’ve had to deal with, but it will likely start on the ugly side before conditions improve through the day. Be safe!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara