Slight warm-up today and Friday, colder again by the weekend

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy At Times. Hi 44. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold! Lo 29.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 49.

Yesterday was the coldest day of the season thus far in Central PA with most backyards sitting in the mid-30s for high temperatures. Although it will slightly warmer the next two days, temperatures will remain below average for the foreseeable future.

Today will bring lots of sunshine, passing clouds, and a southerly breeze. Highs will be in the lower 40s. Clear skies tonight will help temperatures fall back into the 20s. Tomorrow could be the warmest day of the next several with temperatures rebounding close to 50 degrees by the afternoon. It will be sunny and dry.

A dry cold front will swing through tomorrow night and temperatures will dip again for the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will struggle to reach 40 degrees. Overnight lows look to remain in the 20s too. Get used to the cold…it looks like it’s here to stay for a bit. As of now, there are no 50s in the extended forecast, but also no significant weather systems. There are hints of some coastal development next Tuesday-Wednesday, but if anything it appears it would be rain showers at the moment. Stay tuned. Enjoy the cold and the quiet.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara