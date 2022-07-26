TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 72.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer, Stray Shower. Hi 89.

Temperatures fell just shy of reaching 90° yesterday, officially ending our 6-day heat wave. Drier and cooler air tried advancing southward overnight behind a cold front. That front will get hung up near the PA/Maryland line today, keeping clouds around at times along with the occasional light shower, mainly south of the turnpike. Therefore, today will be cooler with highs in the lower 80s, slightly less humid, and still mainly dry for most backyards. Tonight will bring more of the same: mostly cloudy skies, a passing shower if you’re lucky, and lows in the 70s.

It will start to turn warmer and a bit more humid again tomorrow as the front wobbles northward again. Highs will be near 90° with another shot at a passing shower. Thursday brings the same forecast too. The next three days certainly don’t look wet, but a passing shower could move through at any point bringing at least some much-needed rainfall to a few spots.

A cold front will move through on Friday bringing some showers and thunderstorms with it. Once again, it will likely be feast or famine with any rainfall. Some communities will see some storms while others remain dry. Behind the front, high pressure builds in for the weekend, keeping sunshine around along with low humidity and seasonable temperatures. It will truly be a gorgeous way to say goodbye to July!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara