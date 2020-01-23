Slightly warmer for the end of the week, looks like rain for Saturday

TODAY: Filtered Sunshine, High Clouds. Hi 42.

TONIGHT: Partly To Mostly Cloudy. Lo 30.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Mild. Hi 46.

High pressure starts to slide off the east coast today and that will do two things: bring in some milder temperatures with highs in the lower 40s today and allow some high clouds to filter the sunshine a bit at times. It will stay dry though. Tonight will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows falling to just below freezing.

Clouds will thicken tomorrow ahead of Saturday’s storm. At this point, it appears warm air will truly win the battle and the storm will bring Central PA an all rain event. Rain will move in from the south Friday night, spreading into the region by midnight. The lack of truly cold air ahead of the storm means any snow should be restricted to the north-central part of the state, likely north of I-80. Heavy rain appears possible Saturday morning, with as much as 1″ possible from this storm. Most of the rain should exit by Saturday afternoon, with a few snow showers possible Saturday night and Sunday morning as some cold air wraps around the back of the system. This will just be another in a line of January storms that aren’t exciting for snow lovers.

The beginning of next week will feature slightly above average high temperatures with generally dry conditions lasting through Wednesday. A weak system diving south from Canada may provide for a flurry or sprinkle Tuesday or Wednesday, but any widespread precipitation looks to hold off until late next week. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara