TODAY: Slow Clearing, Breezy. Hi 48. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 30. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer & Breezy. Hi 54. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

As promised, the wintry mix came during the evening hours last night for many, but above freezing temperatures helped keep the storm from becoming a bigger mess. Clouds and lingering showers will remain this morning with temperatures remaining above freezing, in the mid-30s. Most of the day will feature cloudy skies as clearing will be a slow process today. It will be breezy at times, and eventually, skies will clear allow some sunshine to peek through before the end of the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Tonight will feature mainly clear conditions and a bit of a chill. Lows will fall below freezing to around 30°. Tomorrow looks absolutely fantastic with full sunshine and highs returning into the 50s. A stiff south breeze will be a nuisance, but it will help to transport those warm temperatures in, so we can’t complain too much!

Temperatures stay mild and climb into the 60s by Thursday! A front will bring a few showers Wednesday night into early Thursday followed by another storm system for Friday. This one has again trended warmer (are you surprised?), but there may be enough cold air initially for a little mix or even some brief snow Friday morning. Eventually though, the warm air will win, and rain takes over by Friday afternoon. Either way, it will be an ugly day with highs in the 40s. The weekend looks mainly dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 40s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara