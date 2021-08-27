Slow-moving downpours a concern later today

TODAY: Hot & Humid, PM Downpours. Hi 91.

TONIGHT: Scattered Downpours. Lo 74.

SATURDAY: AM Showers, PM T-Storms. Hi 80.

SUNDAY: Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 85.

Yesterday’s high of 92° marks the 4th straight day of 90° heat for Central PA. Plan for number 5 today with increasing chances for downpours as we head into late afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop will be slow-moving and could lead to heavy rain for localized areas. This has prompted a FLASH FLOOD WATCH through tonight for Dauphin, Lebanon, York, and Lancaster Counties. Downpours could continue tonight as conditions stay ripe and muggy. The clouds last into Saturday morning, which will limit our afternoon temperatures to near 80°. Despite the break from the extreme heat, scattered t-storms are still expected to develop Saturday afternoon and evening.

Storm chances continue into Sunday, however, storm coverage will likely be less, meaning most of Sunday should be dry. A front gets closer by Monday, meaning more scattered t-storms. Tuesday will bring increasing clouds and perhaps some rain later in the day as our attention will turn to the remnants of Ida.

Speaking of, the extended forecast will be determined by newly formed Tropical Storm Ida. This storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall along the Gulf Coast this weekend, likely across Lousiana. Model guidance suggests some of this moisture could track northeastward into Central PA toward the middle of next week. We’ll keep you posted about timing and impacts as we head through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara