Slow-moving t-storms could spell heavy rain later today

TODAY: Hazy & Humid, Stray PM T-Storms. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog, Muggy. Lo 74.

FRIDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 87.

Stray t-storms across the region yesterday brought some brief downpours to spots but didn’t affect outdoor activities too much. Today will bring more heat and humidity to the area with highs near 90 degrees. This afternoon and evening will likely feature more t-storms and they could be slow-movers thanks to very light flow aloft. That would mean heavy rain as the main threat so keep an eye on the radar during any cookouts you have planned. As for fireworks celebrations this evening: there will likely be t-storms around, but they should be drying out after 9pm. Fingers crossed most of the fireworks displays will be able to go off without a hitch. We’ll be watching closely and keep you posted.

More scattered storms can be expected Friday afternoon as weak disturbances ride along a stalled front. Much like most of this week, far more hours will be dry than wet. The best chance for storms this week will come Saturday as a front grazes the area. By late-day Sunday, slightly cooler and less humid air will filter in which should temporarily shut off rain chances for early next week. Temperatures will also cool to near normal for this time of year and low to mid-80s look like a good bet early next week. Enjoy the 4th! Enjoy your independence!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara