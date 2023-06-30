TODAY: Smoky Haze, T-Storms After 4pm West. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 68. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Hi 86.

SUNDAY: Scattered Severe T-Storms, Warm & Humid. Hi 88.

The wildfire smoke from Canada will still be around today with a smoky haze hanging over the air again. This will mean another lower-than-average air quality day ahead, so if you are sensitive to this, take the proper precautions. A wind shift today will also help dewpoints climb by later this afternoon and the increase in humidity means an increase in moisture too. While most of the day will be dry and sunny, a few t-storms are likely to develop in the western counties after 4pm. These storms are likely to be slow movers and could produce heavy rain in the ridge and valley region this evening. Highs today will be in the upper 80s.

Tomorrow will bring relief from the smoke, but more clouds are expected with just a stray shower or t-storm possible. Most of the day should be dry with highs in the mid-80s and higher humidity too. Tomorrow night could bring a round of scattered showers and t-storms into early Sunday. With more heat and humidity Sunday afternoon, more storms could fire and some could be severe. Both Sunday and Monday should be monitored for higher rain and storm chances and some severe weather. We will continue to do so and keep you posted each day. This is a big weekend for outdoor plans heading into the holiday.

Tuesday (July 4th!) brings a much lower chance of storms which should be suitable for many locations planning to host fireworks and cookouts. In fact, the rest of next week looks drier, but hotter! Our first heat wave of the year could start next Wednesday and last through the rest of the week! Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara