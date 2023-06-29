TODAY: Smoky Haze, Low Humidity. Hi 83.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 63.

FRIDAY: Hazy Sun, More Humid, Evening T-Storm. Hi 89. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday wrapped up our 5-day stretch of scattered showers and t-storms that brought rounds of welcoming rain to the area. Amounts ranged from nearly 1″ to almost 6″ of rain since last Thursday. The area will return to another stretch of humid and unsettled conditions soon, but we are currently back to dealing with the wildfire smoke. As soon as our winds shifted northerly, the smoke started to fill back into the Commonwealth. Yesterday’s air quality was unhealthy at times, and we expect today to feature very similar conditions. Although it will be sunny and comfortable with low humidity, keep in mind the smoke will reduce air quality and if it bothers you to be outside, use precautions. Today’s high temperatures will reach the lower 80s.

We should start to see improvement in the wildfire smoke tomorrow when our winds shift to a more southerly direction. This will also bring back the humidity which we will definitely feel for the holiday weekend. The increase in humidity will also bring a return of showers and t-storms. There could be a stray storm or two tomorrow evening, but better chances for more scattered storms will arrive overnight Friday, with lingering showers into Saturday morning.

It may be tough for the atmosphere to rebound in time for more storms Saturday evening, but an isolated storm or two may occur later Saturday. Sunday and Monday appear to be our best chances for afternoon and evening storm development. Any outdoor plans will need to monitor radar and we will keep you posted if there are any severe threats too.

Tuesday brings a much lower chance of storms which should be good for many locations planning to host fireworks and cookouts. July 4th is almost here! Where did June go?

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara