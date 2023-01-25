TODAY: Snow To Rain, Windy. Hi 40. Winds: SE 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain Ends, Slight Clearing. Lo 35. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Hi 42. Winds: W 20-30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

The screaming message today is this: there won’t be much snow for most of the viewing area. However, a few-hour window in the late morning and early afternoon could provide difficult travel with a quick burst of snow reducing visibility and making certain roadways slick. The snow will transition to rain this afternoon as temperatures warm, making for a wet evening commute and winds will be quite gusty later today too. Let’s break it down:

School, Community Closings & Delays

An area of low-pressure tracks northward today, picking up some Gulf moisture from the south and is heading toward our region. Cold air is still lacking with this pattern, so we’re not expecting a major snow event. However, there will be a period of steady snow, with the meat of the storm coming during the late morning and early afternoon. The snow will take a little while to develop as it overcomes dry air leftover from yesterday. It should begin between 7-10am as temperatures hover right around or just below 32°. It will pick up and be steadiest during the 10am-1pm time frame today before warm air wins out and changes the snow to plain rain this afternoon. Areas south of the turnpike will see the least snow, with only a coating to an inch toward York and Lancaster. The most snow with this system is expected to fall NW of Harrisburg where over 3″ could occur. Warmer air will race in after 2pm, which will change the snow over to rain and make for a wet evening commute. It will turn quite gusty later today too as the storm starts to pull away. Winds could gust near 40 mph heading into the evening. Again, the midday hours look to be the worst for travel with 1-3″ of snow today for most.

Today’s timeline.

Today’s snow potential.

Behind Wednesday’s storm, the weather quiets down for the end of the week. It will stay windy tomorrow, however, with gusts near 50 mph. Keep that in mind even as the region drys out after today’s storm. Temperatures are expected to warm up again this weekend with highs Saturday in the upper 40s! An incoming front may bring us some showers late Sunday into Monday morning, followed by another cold shot as we approach early February. There’s some hope for winter lovers going forward, but nothing big yet!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara