Snow ending, blustery and cold today, icy Sunday on tap

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Blustery. Hi 32. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold & Blustery. Lo 15. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Chilly. Hi 32.

SUNDAY: Freezing Rain & Ice. Hi 38.

The snow is ending this morning with our region picking up several inches overnight. The snow fell during ideal conditions and the fluff factor contributed to some areas, especially south of the turnpike, getting 5-7″. The cleanup process can begin early as clearing skies and cold, blustery conditions arrive for today with highs right around freezing. It will continue to be cold and dry tonight through Saturday. In fact, with the fresh snowpack, tonight’s lows will be quite cold, dipping well into the teens!

There will be plenty of cold air at the surface Sunday morning to allow for a period of freezing rain starting around dawn. Most places should experience steady freezing rain by mid-morning Sunday. A glaze of ice will form and make things slick into early Sunday afternoon before some areas see a changeover to plain rain when temperatures warm above freezing. We do not anticipate a significant amount of ice on Sunday, but it will be enough to impact travel throughout the day. The warming process will be a slow one Sunday, so icy patches will linger well into the afternoon.

Sunday’s timeline for ice.

A look ahead to next week shows plenty of cold air. We stay below average early in the week with blustery conditions as well.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara