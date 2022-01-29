Snow exits Lancaster county later this morning, very cold weekend ahead

TODAY: Clearing & Windy, Light Snow This AM In Lancaster, Extreme East York & Lebanon Counties. Hi 23. Winds: N 15-25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Very Cold, Breezy. Lo 11. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Wind Chills Sub-Zero At Times.

SUNDAY: Blustery & Cold. Hi 29. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

A blizzard is underway for the east coast! Heavy snow and very windy conditions have commenced for major cities like New York and Boston, and the back edge of the light snow is currently tracking through the Mid-state. Most of Lancaster, extreme eastern York, and extreme eastern Lebanon counties can expect light snow to last through late this morning with an inch or two of additional accumulation possible. When all is said and done, 3-4″ totals are possible across the eastern half of Lancaster county. Otherwise, for the rest of the Mid-state, snow is done and it’s all about the cold and windy conditions.

Temperatures today will barely reach the low 20s in most places, and with a fierce north wind between 10-20 mph, it will be feeling like the single digits almost all day long. Tonight will be a bitter cold night as skies begin to clear and temperatures tumble into the upper single digits for most. Winds will relax a bit but a 5-10 mph wind will drop wind chills below zero for everybody by early morning. Sunday will be a little milder than today but still cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Dry weather will return for the next several days, as will warmer conditions. Temperatures begin to take a noticeable turnaround by next Tuesday with highs rebounding into the 40s. A cold front will head our way by late Wednesday and Thursday, bringing us some numerous rain showers before another pretty drastic cool down next Friday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo