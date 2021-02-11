Snow exits, quiet day ahead, tracking next system for Saturday evening

TODAY: Snow Exits, Mostly Cloudy. Hi 35.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cold. Lo 18.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 30.

Snow developed last evening and continued overnight. Most areas seemed to pick up 1-3″ and it shouldn’t take much to clean up from this one. The snow will exit before the brunt of the morning commute and the rest of today will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Colder air arrives tonight with lows dropping into the upper teens. Tomorrow should be fairly pleasant as the next wave stays south of PA. Expect a partly cloudy Friday with highs around 30°.

THE WEEKEND: The next system that looks to affect our region will arrive late Saturday afternoon and continue overnight into early Sunday. This appears to start as some snow and then mix with sleet before racing away early on Sunday morning. Some guidance suggests this won’t bring much moisture to the region, limiting impact and snow totals. We’ll know more specifics as we head deeper into today and tomorrow. Sleet is a concern for Saturday night though, so stay tuned.

NEXT MONDAY-TUESDAY: Yet another storm looks to affect the area early next week. This one will be a Gulf storm with plenty of moisture, which could come in form of all snow or perhaps a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The timing of this looks to start Monday evening and continue through Tuesday. It could even change to all rain by Tuesday, but again, details are too far away right now. Again, we say, stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara