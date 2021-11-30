Snow showers and chilly today, mid-week warm-up on tap

TODAY: AM Snow Showers, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 32.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 46.

Another clipper system will swing through the region this morning with some light snow showers. It will be a chilly and raw day with lots of clouds, a bit of a breeze at times, and those occasional snow showers. There might be a coating in spots, but that’s about it. Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies and seasonable lows around the freezing mark.

Tomorrow will be a dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs bouncing back into the mid-40s. Milder air and light rain chances return by Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and yet another clipper swings through.

Another quick round of showers is possible late Thursday night as a front passes by to the north of Pennsylvania. Colder air will then return for next weekend with highs dropping into the low 40s for Sunday. While the weekend looks dry, another rain event looks possible by next Monday, perhaps even a wintry mix if enough cold air can linger. We’ll keep you posted as it looks like more chilly weather awaits us in early December.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara