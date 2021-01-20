Snow showers early today followed by windy and chilly conditions

TODAY: AM Snow Showers, Then Partly Cloudy & Windy. Hi 36. Winds: NW 15-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 25. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild. Hi 45. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

A fast-moving system will bring flurries and some snow showers to the area through the morning commute, followed by increasing northwest winds between 10-20mph by the afternoon. Although some snow showers may reduce visibility briefly early today, we don’t expect too much trouble from these. Be alert though, just in case! The blustery conditions combined with afternoon highs in the mid-30s will make it feel much colder for the second half of today. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows falling back into the 20s.

The rest of this week will continue with a northwest breeze, although tomorrow and Friday will feature milder high temperatures. A reinforcing round of cold air will be present for the weekend. There is more consistency on a developing storm for early next week, especially late Monday into Tuesday. Snow, along with a wintry mix is possible so we will keep watching this storm and provide more updates. The latest guidance suggests more of a Baltimore and D.C. storm, with Central PA on the northern fringe. We’ll keep following it and let you know the latest.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara