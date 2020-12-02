Snow showers this morning giving way to another breezy and chilly day

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 30.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant! Hi 50.

A weak disturbance is swinging through the Commonwealth early today making additional light snow showers across the region. A quick coating is possible and a few secondary roads might even be slick in a few isolated spots this morning. Any snow showers will shut off by daybreak, with morning clouds giving way to sunshine this afternoon. Much like yesterday, today’s highs will only reach into the mid-40s with a continued stiff breeze of 10-15 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with seasonable low temperatures near 30°.

A chilly pattern looks to dominate the extended forecast with the exception of tomorrow. Thursday looks like the nicest day with sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. By Friday afternoon, the next system will get its act together over the Mid-Atlantic, spreading some rain showers north into our area. Recent trends have been for a stronger and more consolidated low to organize along the coast, which means a more widespread rain event is likely late Friday into the day on Saturday. This could be another much-needed rain for the region. Sunday appears to be the drier of the two days this weekend though it will turn cold and breezy again.

A chilly northwest flow will dominate next week. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s and highs will only reach the low 40s. For the first time in a while, a seasonable but chilly long-term pattern will dominate through much of next week…and maybe beyond! Stay tuned! It’s beginning to feel a lot like winter!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara