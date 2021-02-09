Snow showers this morning, mainly north, more light snow tomorrow night

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Clearing Late. Hi 37.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 23.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 34.

TODAY’S SNOW: A fast-moving wave has moved across northern parts of the region overnight. This is fighting off a ton of dry air at the surface, so snow is having a hard time reaching the ground. If it does, it should be mainly in the form of flurries or snow showers and most spots won’t see accumulation. If anybody sees a coating up to 1″, it would be in areas NE of Harrisburg. As we stated yesterday, this won’t be a big deal and southern tier counties likely won’t even see a flake. Highs today will be warmer than yesterday, in the upper 30s, with mainly cloudy skies. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 20s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S SNOW: The next storm in the series of wave trains that we’re tracking is Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. Since yesterday, the trend with this one has been more suppressed, which for the time being suggests the heaviest snow will fall over the Baltimore/D.C. region, leaving Central PA on the northern fringe of the wave. Expect light snow to develop late Wednesday evening and continue overnight. It should wrap up early Thursday morning with less than 3″ for most spots. We will fine-tune this forecast later today and tomorrow, of course, but the bullseye for snow appears south of PA at this point.

FRIDAY MORNING’S SNOW: After a break for much of Thursday, yet another round of snow is expected for late Thursday night and Friday morning. This once again looks to be light snow and quick-moving, but we’ll need to continue to track this over the coming days. It should be exiting by Friday afternoon.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will start off dry but more storminess could be coming for Valentine’s Day as a coastal low develops, though exactly how and when this will happen is uncertain. Precipitation is also uncertain with snow on the table, but also mixing is being depicted in some models too. It bears watching, and we will continue to track this one too. Stay tuned!

With Arctic air looming nearby and an active storm track, it will be one of our busiest if not busiest week of the winter, whether or not we get a ton of snow or just a little. We’ve got to keep up with it for you…and we will!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara