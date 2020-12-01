Snow showers tonight, staying chilly most of the week

THIS EVENING: Flurries/Snow Showers, Blustery. Temperatures In The Upper 30s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Snow Showers, Breezy. Lo 31. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds & Flurries, PM Sun, Blustery. Hi 44. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

An upper level low has come to a near stop over the eastern Great Lakes, funneling cold air and snow into the commonwealth today. Steady snow near Pittsburgh is largely dissipating as it moves over the mountains, but some flurries and snow showers will reach the mid-state tonight. It will be cold with temperatures falling to near 30 degrees by morning. Any leftover snow showers will shut off by daybreak, with clouds giving way to sun for the afternoon. Much like today, Wednesday’s highs will only reach the low to mid 40s with a continued west breeze of 10-20 mph.

A chilly pattern looks to dominate the extended forecast with Thursday looking like the nicest day with sunshine and highs near 50. By Friday afternoon, the next system will get its act together over the mid-Atlantic, spreading some rain showers north into our area. Recent trends have been for a stronger and more consolidated low to organize along the coast, which means a more widespread rain event is possible late Friday night-Saturday. There may be enough cold air on the back side of the storm for snow to mix in, but the jury is still out on that one. Sunday appears to be the drier of the two days this weekend though it will be cold and breezy again.

Light rain or snow showers are possible early next week under a chilly northwest flow. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s and highs will only reach the low 40s. For the first time in a while, a seasonable but chilly long-term pattern will dominate through much of next week!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo