Snow showers with blowing and drifting through today

TODAY: Snow Showers, Blowing & Drifting Snow. Hi 33. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Windy & Cold. Lo 28. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 36. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Snow totals from yesterday’s Nor’easter (minus any drifting!) ranged from about 8-16″. The official total at HIA was 12.5″ over the two-day storm. The third phase of the storm as the coastal low developed actually performed very well for our region, especially if you are a snow-lover! Leftover snow showers will continue today with strong winds. Blowing and drifting of snow will be an issue, especially as crews try and clear snow from roadways and developments. Highs will be in the low 30s today with winds gusting over 30 mph at times. Tonight will also be windy and cold.

Wednesday and Thursday provide a break from the active weather, but Wednesday will still be blustery as the upper level low moves out to sea. Temperatures will gradually rise into Friday leading to the chance of a mix early Friday, but rain showers appear the most likely outcome.

Colder air returns for the upcoming weekend, and that could lead to another round of wintry weather. Another coastal low is showing up in the some long range forecast guidance for Sunday-Monday. Could it be more accumulating snow? We’ll be tracking it for you. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara