TODAY: Light Snow/Sleet Showers. Hi 36.

TONIGHT: Steady Sleet, Some Freezing Rain. Lo 32.

FRIDAY: Wintry Mix To Rain, Ending By 9am, Clearing & Windy. Hi 45. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Yesterday’s high of 66° was the warmest temperature so far in 2022! Gusty northwest winds quickly turned a spring-like afternoon into a winter chilled evening. Temperatures are starting off this morning around freezing. This cold air will set the stage for icy conditions tonight into early Friday morning.

Today will be noticeably colder with daytime highs stuck in the 30s. An occasional snow or sleet shower is possible throughout the day, but nothing should accumulate. The main stem of this storm arrives this evening after 7pm. Several hours of steady sleet will impact travel overnight. Most areas are likely to experience sleet to start before changing to freezing rain late tonight if temperatures dip below 32°. Temperatures will be very marginal throughout this whole event. Some sleet accumulation could occur which can cause slick travel into early Friday morning.

By sunrise Friday, temperatures should slowly nudge above freezing, which will lead to just some plain rain showers through around 9am. Most main roads will be wet tomorrow morning and widespread issues aren’t anticipated given the marginal temperatures. Some sun will break out for Friday afternoon and it turns windy again as colder air descends. Gusts near 30 mph are possible tomorrow. Behind this system, the weekend starts chilly with highs Saturday in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Another shot of cold air is expected early next week with highs Monday only in the 30s too. Temperatures will be back into the 50s by next Wednesday as we head into early March!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara