TODAY: Chilly & Breezy, PM Snow Squalls. Hi 42. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 26. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold & Breezy. Hi 38. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Cold & Windy. Hi 36. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Another day with a chilly breeze and a mix of clouds and sunshine as we close out the work week. Expect highs in the low 40s with winds gusting over 20 mph through the day. An arctic front will drop into Pennsylvania this evening delivering a reinforcing shot of cold air for the weekend. Some snow squalls are likely to develop along that front and the threat exists for brief, heavy snow within these squalls between 2-7pm today. Remember, squalls can put down intense snow that greatly reduces visibility and makes driving impossible. If you are caught in one, pull over far away from the side of the road and wait it out. These squalls, as we have seen in the past, are very dangerous. Stay alert later today! Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with lows in the 20s.

Temperatures this weekend will be the coldest of the season thus far. The core of this cold air will be right overtop of Central PA. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the 30s with a stiff wind making it feel even colder. We should stay precipitation free this weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds on both days.

There is some moderation of temperatures for Thanksgiving week, with highs getting back into the 50s starting next Tuesday. While most of Thanksgiving week looks quiet, something appears to be brewing by the end of the week. Travel should be fine Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures will continue to moderate. A storm system could bring some rain or snow by Friday and Saturday, and as of now, the models favor rain. We will monitor and update. Otherwise, the next week looks quiet. Just breezy and cold!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara