Some showers Wednesday morning, soaking rain from Zeta moves in Thursday

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers Late. Lo 50.

WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 63.

Breaks in the clouds this afternoon will fill right back in as we track a weak shortwave rotating through the Great Lakes. This wave will bring scattered showers with it locally but not until after midnight. Around 0.10″ or less is expected from these showers. Tomorrow will feature plenty of clouds to start along with a few showers, but at least partial sunshine will break out by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with more of a southwest flow.

All eyes are on Zeta for not only the south but also our weather late in the week. As of this afternoon, the storm has entered the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is expected to re-strengthen into a hurricane by tonight and make landfall along the southeast Louisiana coast by Wednesday evening. Louisiana can’t catch a break this year it seems. It will then move rapidly toward the Mid-Atlantic, spreading plentiful rain northward into Pennsylvania by Thursday afternoon. While there remains uncertainty in the exact track of the storm which will determine who gets the heaviest rain, confidence is growing we’ll get a soaking rain out of this. The storm will be aided by an upper-level low that will swing through Friday, prolonging this rain event into possibly as late as Friday afternoon.

Right now, consensus favors around 2″ of rain for Central PA, with locally heavier amounts possible if the storm tracks just to our south. Trick-or-Treat Thursday will be difficult with steady rain almost a certainty. Showers should taper off by Friday evening but it will be chilly and breezy as cooler air moves in on the backside of the storm. It looks as though rain could end as snow for the northern tier of Pennsylvania on Friday. By Friday night, temperatures will plunge into the lower 30s, with some of the coldest air of the fall season on the way. It will be windy later Friday behind the storm too, so get ready!

By Halloween, high pressure settles in which will finally bring the return of sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs only around 50° during the afternoon. Sunday will be pleasant for most of the day, with a few late day showers possible from another cold front. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo