Dreary start to the week, soaking rain from Zeta moves in Thursday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy, Stray Showers. Temperatures Holding Steady In The Mid 50s.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 48.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray PM Showers. Hi 62.

Clouds were stubborn today which kept temperatures in the mid-50s for most. A weak cold front will cross tonight, offering at least the opportunity for some clearing early in the day Tuesday. Another weak wave of low pressure may provide for a few showers late in the day. Tuesday should be a bit warmer with the help of a little sun. Wednesday looks mainly quiet and in fact parts of the day could be mostly sunny as we await the approach of Zeta. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s.

All eyes are on Zeta for not only the south but also our weather late in the week. As of this evening, the storm is approaching the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane with max. sustained winds of 80 mph. It will head into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday before making landfall along the Louisiana coast by Wednesday evening. It will then move rapidly toward the mid-Atlantic, spreading plentiful rain northward into Pennsylvania by Thursday afternoon. While there remains uncertainty in the exact track of the storm which will determine who gets the heaviest rain, confidence is growing we’ll get a soaking rain out of this. The storm will be aided by an upper level low that will swing through Friday, prolonging this rain event into possibly as late as Friday afternoon.

Right now, consensus favors up to 2″ of rain for the Mid-state, with locally heavier amounts possible if the storm tracks just to our south. Trick or treating Thursday will be difficult with the steady rain. Showers should taper off by Friday evening but it will be chilly and breezy as cooler air moves in on the back side of the storm. It looks as though rain could end as snow for the norther tier of the state.

By Halloween, high pressure settles in which will finally bring the return of sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs in the mid 50s and lows Saturday morning near freezing.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo