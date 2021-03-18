Soaking rain today, turning colder tonight

TODAY: Rain, 1-2″. Hi 47. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain, Ending As Snow Showers. Lo 34. Winds: NE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Clearing & Windy. Hi 45. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

A storm system that helped create a severe weather outbreak across the southern U.S. yesterday will lift northward today and bring a soaking rainfall to our region. Our recent streak of dry weather comes to an end today that Gulf moisture lifts north. This rain will be widespread and steady for much of today and tonight too, with the potential for 1-2″ of rainfall. Severe weather is not expected locally. Showers look to end (maybe as some wet snow showers?) during the pre-dawn hours Friday leaving behind clearing skies and windy conditions to close out the work week. Winds will pick up tonight and gusts near 30 mph through much of Friday.

The weekend will be chilly during the mornings, but the afternoon hours of Saturday and Sunday look spectacular with lots of sunshine. A warming trend really starts Sunday with afternoon highs returning to near 60° and highs we will be staying in the 60s through early next week. The warmth will return!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara