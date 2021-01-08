Some clouds today, but no precipitation, nice weekend ahead too

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 40.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Lo 26.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Dry. Hi 42.

How great was it seeing that sunshine yesterday? Don’t get used to it! Today may start with some sun before clouds increase thanks to a storm sitting over the Carolinas. The thickest cloud cover will reside just south of the Turnpike. Farther to the north we do expect some peeks of sunshine. It will be another seasonable afternoon on Friday and Central PA remains dry. The weekend will be dry too with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 40s.

The next system we’re watching is a Gulf storm that will lift north early next week, likely Tuesday. The path of this storm is not certain and although some models favor Nor’easter potential, plenty of guidance suggests another miss for Central PA. As of this morning, the wave looks flatter and takes a more southerly path, similar to today’s storm. That would mean a miss for us here in Central PA. There are still lots of variables so all we can do is continue to get more data. We’re watching it, we’re tracking it, and we will continue to keep you updated. In the meantime, enjoy the quiet and seasonable weather before us! There may be some additional activity behind that coastal storm, however, it is all about the timing and track of each individual storm. So far things appear to remain quiet.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara